The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $112.33 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

