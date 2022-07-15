Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

