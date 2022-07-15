Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,893,000 after acquiring an additional 200,680 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,109,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

CTLT stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.