Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

