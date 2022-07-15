Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $211.06. The company has a market capitalization of $391.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.