Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Xylem by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xylem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

NYSE:XYL opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

