Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $81.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

