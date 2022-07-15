Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

