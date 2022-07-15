Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 58,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $44.89 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,624.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $198,071.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,150.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,594 shares of company stock worth $25,161,331. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Grocery Outlet Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.