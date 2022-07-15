Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after acquiring an additional 595,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,073 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,685,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 373,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,387 shares in the last quarter.

ELAN opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

