Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.03 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

