Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $194.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

