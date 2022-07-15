Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

ATO stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

