Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $268.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.36. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

