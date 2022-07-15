Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.