Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $72.42 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

