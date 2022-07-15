Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

NYSE:CVX opened at $135.94 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

