Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $399.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

