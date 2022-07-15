Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $196.04 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

