Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 896,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $198,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 71,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 19.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $205.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $391.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

