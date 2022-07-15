Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

