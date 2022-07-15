Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,237 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,618.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Swmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

