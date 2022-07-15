Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,012 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,575,525 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of NET opened at $44.61 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

