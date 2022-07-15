Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $119.31 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

