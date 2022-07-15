Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

