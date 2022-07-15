New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of EMCOR Group worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

