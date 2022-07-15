iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.