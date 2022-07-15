New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of UGI worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

