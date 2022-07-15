Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $388.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.