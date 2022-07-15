New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Allegion worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegion by 3,825.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $95.60 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

