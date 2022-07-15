Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $813,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 182.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 75,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 54,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,535,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,177,000 after purchasing an additional 118,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461.

NYSE BAM opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

