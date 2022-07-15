New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Lumentum worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,017,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 82.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.