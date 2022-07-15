Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

