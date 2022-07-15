Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Helmerich & Payne Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.