Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 483,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 203,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

OGN stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

