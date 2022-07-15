Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 992.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

