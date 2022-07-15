New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Watsco worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $249.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

