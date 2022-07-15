Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

KRG opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.53%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.