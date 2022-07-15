New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

UTHR stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.76. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,160 shares of company stock worth $11,634,046. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

