UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.25 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

