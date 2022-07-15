Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.88.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

