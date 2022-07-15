Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $446,572,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after acquiring an additional 619,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

