Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.