Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,848 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.49 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51.

