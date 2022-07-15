Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

