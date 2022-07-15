NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

