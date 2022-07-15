Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $99,170,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $116.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

