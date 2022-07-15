Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,509 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $40.70 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

