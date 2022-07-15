Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $296,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $185,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

NYSE:BILL opened at $117.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.22.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,938 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

