Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

